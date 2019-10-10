Living / Food & Drink
Jell-O Shots

The 10 Tastiest Vodkas For Jell-O Shots (That Get Your Friends Way Drunker Than They Should)

by Christopher Osburn

Vodka definitely doesn’t get the respect it deserves in the world of spirits. That’s likely because this clear, distilled spirit is simply water and ethanol. When distilled correctly, it’s practically flavorless. It doesn’t get the added kick of flavor from barrel aging, hence the lack of respect. But it does get its due when it comes to punches, cocktails, and of course Jell-O shots. But picking the right vodka for your Jell-O shots is no easy task. That’s why we rounded up the 10 tastiest vodkas to get your friends drunker than they should be. Check out our picks below.

Photo: Johnnyhetfield (Getty Images)

Bartender unapproved: The 9 Most Overrated Cocktails of All Time

The 10 B’s of OktoBerfest: From Beers and Brats to Even Better Things

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.