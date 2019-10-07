Living / Life Hacks / Sex and Relationships
relationship

8 Bold Ways to Save Your Relationship in One Fell Swoop

by Ken Franklin

When love is on the rocks, fortune favors the bold. Sure, you could retrace your steps to figure out where your relationship went wrong, analyze all the mistakes you made, face the inner demons that kept you from growing as a person, and reset the many small resentments that led to major blowups. But that’s going to take at least six months of swimming upstream in the Rio de Caca, where shit-eating is a daily sport. Option B? Be the hero of your own failed romance and save the day right now with one of these eight surefire ways to jumpstart your love life. One. Last. Time.

Photo: andresr (Getty Images)

Staying power: How to Know If Your Summer Fling Should Continue Into Cuffing Season

We’ve all been there: 15 Funny GIFs That Accurately Display What a Double Date Feels Like

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.