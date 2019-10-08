How to Professionally Drink With Your Boss (or Coworkers) to Advance Your Career

So you’ve wrangled yourself a cushy office job. College really paid off, right? Who cares about the $500,000 in student loans you’ll spend the next 30 years paying off. You’ll worry about that another day. As you climb the corporate ladder, you might be surprised that one of the best ways to move up in the workplace is also one of the most fun: going out for drinks. Before you get wasted and ruin the best opportunity you’ve ever had, consult our tips below on how to professionally drink with your boss or coworkers to advance your career.

Photo: PM Images (Getty Images)

1/8 Never Pick Where You Go Whether you’re out with coworkers or with your fairly intimidating boss, never be the first person to pick where you go for drinks. If you do, and your office mates aren’t really into a dive bar with $2 dollar drafts and Skee-Ball, you might not be happy with the results. Let your boss or someone else step up and pick the place.

2/8 Always Offer to Pay If you want to make a name for yourself and look like a real go-getter, always be the first person to offer to pay. We’re not saying to tackle your boss and snatch the check out of their hand and we aren’t even saying you have to pay. Just offer. It’s always a good look.

3/8 Keep Pace With the Others You never want to look like a lightweight who can’t enjoy a cocktail or two with your coworkers. Obviously, if someone starts to throw back beers two at a time, you’ll want to avoid them. Just follow the way the crowd is. If they’re having wine with dinner, have some wine. Cocktails? Go right ahead. Maybe a shot to ease up the tension. Why not?

4/8 Be Casual, But Not Too Casual Don’t be an awkward stick in the mud who just sits there and lets everyone else talk. This is an out-of-office situation where you and your coworkers can get to know each other. Give them a bit of a glimpse into who you are and why you’re good for the company, but don’t overshare. The fact that your cousin is into wearing diapers or why you believe the Earth is actually flat are not kosher conversation topics. Keep those for your friends.



5/8 Don’t Be A Brownnoser If your boss is attending this gathering, don’t kiss their butt. Nobody likes a brownnoser. Even if your boss likes it, your coworkers will hate you. Use the evening to learn about your boss and let them learn about you and why you’re a great asset for the company.

6/8 Don’t Get Too Drunk Earlier, we mentioned that you should attempt to keep pace with your coworkers. This is not true if they are taking shot after shot or guzzling down whole pitchers of beer themselves. Getting drunk with your boss or coworkers is a really bad look. They can’t un-see you projectile vomiting in the middle of a dance floor.

7/8 Don’t Linger Too Long After a few drinks, there’s a time when it’s obvious that the evening is over. This isn’t a 'binge drinking until 4 a.m. with your best buds' kind of night. This is more like 'grab an Uber home by 11 p.m.' kind of thing. Also, never be the last one to leave.

8/8 Don't Be Creepy If you’re already a creepy person, this will be tough. But, if you’re a real ghoul, you probably won’t be invited out for drinks in the first place. Don’t hit on any of your female coworkers or do anything creepy that would make anyone think twice about inviting you next time. Related: 17 Creepy Things Guys Don’t Realize They’re Doing Around Women

