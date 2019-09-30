The 10 B’s of OktoBerfest (From Beers and Brats to Even Better Things)

Oktoberfest is here. The Munich-based Bavarian festival packed with beer, brats, and pretzels runs through Oct. 6 this year. If you’ve already booked your flight to Germany, we’re envious that you’re attending one of the largest, most exciting, and sloppiest festivals in the world. If you’re like the rest of us, you’re going to have to celebrate at home or at a local Oktoberfest gathering. Either way, you need to know more about what to expect (and indulge in). That’s why we came up with the 10 B’s of OktoBerfest. Check them out below.

Photo: Arne Trautmann / EyeEm (Getty Images)

1/10 Beer It’s obvious that Oktoberfest is all about the beer. If you’re celebrating in Germany (or anywhere else for that matter) you probably won’t enjoy yourself if you just load up on sausage and wash it down with water or milk instead of beer.

2/10 Brats If you’re going to drink beer on Oktoberfest, you’re going to need to fill your belly with something first. That’s why authentic German bratwurst is perfect. Cover it in sauerkraut and spicy mustard and you’re in for a great (albeit potentially heartburn-filled) evening.

3/10 Bands No Oktoberfest celebration is complete without an authentic, lederhosen-clad band playing oom-pah music. It’s got to contain a lot of horns, loud singing, and an accordion solo that would make Steve Urkel blush.

4/10 Bavaria Even if you can’t make it to Germany, you should know the region the festival takes place in every year is called Bavaria. The main city located within Bavaria is Munich and there’s no better place in the world to drink a giant liter of beer.



5/10 Breweries Since we know that Oktoberfest is all about the beer, we should know about the six main Munich-based breweries: Augustiner, Hacker-Pschorr, Hofbräu, Löwenbräu, Paulaner and Spaten. If you’re going to do it up right, you need to buy beer from one of these breweries.

6/10 Beer Mug Beer is best enjoyed in an oversized mug. Specifically, Oktoberfest beer is best enjoyed in a liter-size beer mug that requires two hands to lift.

7/10 Barrel Before the festivities at Oktoberfest begin, the “lord mayor” opens the first barrel of beer at exactly 12 o’clock. This is followed by the exclamation "O'zapft is!" which translates to "It's tapped!" and the party officially begins.

8/10 Bread Pretzels are bread, right? If you visit any Bavarian brewery (and pretty much any restaurant), you’re going to find pretzels on your table in lieu of plain bread. Some are as big as your head and we can always get behind giant food.



9/10 Beer Tents If you find your way to Munich during Oktoberfest, you’ll be met with a slew of giant, beer garden tents for each brewery. If you’re attending an Oktoberfest celebration anywhere else, you’re bound to find a beer garden tent or two as well.

10/10 Bucket List Even though roughly 75 percent of the Oktoberfest revelers are from Bavaria, the rest are from all over the world. That’s why attending the actual Oktoberfest celebration is one of the biggest bucket list items for drinkers all over the world.

