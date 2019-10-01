Living / Sex and Relationships
date battle

Mandatory Dating Battles: Old-School Blind Date vs. New Age Tinder Date

by Mandatory Editors

There are so many ways to date these days, but which one works best? You could go the old-fashioned route and ask a friend to fix you up on a blind date. Or you could do what everyone else seems to be doing and download the notorious Tinder app. These forms of finding love (or just a lay) are drastically different and won’t be a good fit for everyone in every situation. Rather than waste your time trying each approach, we’ve pitted the old-school blind date against the new age Tinder date. Only one can come out on top (as we hope you do). Let the dating battle begin!

Cover Photo: svetikd (Getty Images)

Honest timeline: Your First Tinder Dating Experience

We hate to admit it, but the dating app just makes more sense. It’s fast, it’s fun(ish?), and it’s effective. So what are you waiting for? Start swiping!

Overall Winner: Tinder

Love language: 12 Dating Terms You Never Knew Existed

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.