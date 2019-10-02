The Bud System: What Weed Strains to Smoke When You Take Life on (But Not Alone)

When it comes to getting high, there are weed strains for literally everything. If you’ve got the time to research, you can smoke your way to better focus, a better workout, or a better orgasm. But who has the time to do a deep dive into the merits of a sublime Maui Wowie to help you get your creative juices flowing? We do. So here’s the bud system, our breakdown of the most popular strains you can use to maximize their healing powers in different areas in your life.

Photo: Aaron Black (Getty Images)

1/8 Getting Shit Done Green Crack XJ-13 Tangie Super Lemon Haze Jack Herer

2/8 Exercise Pineapple Express Super Silver Haze Trainwreck Blue Dream Sour Diesel

3/8 Enjoying the Arts Blue Dream Maui Wowie Chemdawg Girl Scout Cookies White Widow

4/8 Getting It On Granddaddy Purple Northern Lights Sour Diesel Trainwreck Skywalker



5/8 Decompressing Harlequin Cherry Pie OG Kush Master Kush Girl Scout Cookies

6/8 Socializing Tangie Blue Dream Super Lemon Haze Girl Scout Cookies

7/8 Pain Management Master Kush Northern Lights Sour Diesel Lemon Haze Blackberry Kush

8/8 Creativity Jack Herer Maui Wowie Blue Dream Durban Poison Sour Diesel



