The Notorious Go-To Drinks of Your Favorite Celebrities

Even though the only time you see your favorite celebrities is on screen, onstage, or on the red carpet, that doesn’t mean that they don’t have their own private lives. Just like us, after a long day of whatever it is they do, famous people enjoy a drink or two. Many even have specific spirits and cocktails that have become their go-to adult beverage. We scoured the internet to find out what mixed drinks the stars indulge in so we can emulate (or mock) them.

1/8 Benedict Cumberbatch (Aperol Spritz) Doctor Strange is known for his ability to bend time and space, but the actor who plays him can’t really do any of that. But, he can take a break from filming blockbusters to enjoy an Aperol spritz made with Aperol, prosecco, and soda water. Photo: Ivan Kryvoshei (Getty Images)

2/8 Mindy Kaling (Dark 'N' Stormy) The former actress from The Office star and well-known producer loves a good dark ‘n’ stormy made with rum, ginger beer, and lime. Photo: Mark Edward Harris (Getty Images)

3/8 J.K. Rowling (Gin and Tonic) When it’s time to wind down, the creator of the Harry Potter universe enjoys a classic gin and tonic, likely with a twist of lime to go along with a twist ending. Photo: Steve Lupton (Getty Images)

4/8 Laura Prepon (Hurricane) The Orange is the New Black star likes her cocktails potent and full of flavor, just like her roles. That’s why she enjoys a rum-fueled hurricane. Photo: Jupiterimages (Getty Images)



5/8 CeeLo Green (Long Island Iced Tea) The singer (and sometimes actor) is known for his flair for dramatic style. That’s why it’s no surprise that his favorite cocktail is pretty much every kind of booze mixed together to taste like iced tea. Photo: dias46 (Getty Images)

6/8 Jennifer Lawrence (Piña Colada) J-Law is equally known for her partying as for her acting prowess. And since she won an Oscar for acting, we can only assume she goes equally hard in the alcohol department. That’s probably why she enjoys a rum and coconut-based piña colada. Photo: Artur Debat (Getty Images)

7/8 Taylor Swift (Diet Coke and Vodka) It’s no surprise that quirky singer and songwriter Taylor Swift would have a very specific cocktail choice. Diet Coke and vodka might seem strange to you, but it works for her. Photo: Brian Leatart (Getty Images)

8/8 Justin Bieber (Whiskey Highball) It might seem like Justin Bieber is still a teen idol, but he’s an adult who apparently enjoys whiskey so much that he drinks it in a highball with soda water. Photo: imagenavi (Getty Images)

