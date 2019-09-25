Enjoy These CBD Elixirs While Everyone Raves About Their Garbage Pumpkin-Spiced Drinks

This autumn, upgrade your overall appeal by curbing any consumption of the dreaded pumpkin spice beverages. For the record, there isn’t even any pumpkin in those things, only artificial spices. Instead, opt for something refreshing using UbU’s Hemp CBD Tonics (pronounced “you be you”). When mixed into a cocktail, UbU gives a euphoric kick that will have you saying “Pumpkin what?” Check out our picks for the best of these refreshing CBD drinks.

Photo: UBU

Drink up: The Perfect CBD Cocktail

1/5 CBD Moscow Mule Ingredients: 2 ounce s vodka ½ ounce lime juice UbU's Citrus and Ginger Hemp CBD Tonic Ice Mint for garnish Directions: Fill your glass with ice. Pour in the vodka and lime juice. Top with UbU's Citrus and Ginger Hemp CBD Tonic. Garnish with mint and a slice of the lime.

2/5 CBD Peach Ginger Sangria Ingredients: 1 peach sliced 1/2 ounce of Triple Sec 1 ounce brandy 3/4 cup white wine (chilled) UbU's Citrus and Ginger Hemp CBD Tonic (chilled) Directions: In a tall glass, add peaches, Triple Sec, and white wine. Let soak for a couple of hours in the fridge so the fruit becomes infused. Take your drink out of the fridge, top with UbU's Citrus and Ginger Hemp CBD Tonic. Drink it up. Eat the fruit. Get Zen-wasted.

3/5 CBD Apple Ginger Cider Ingredients: Ice 2 ounces apple vodka 2 ounces apple juice Dash of freshly grated ginger 1/2 teaspoon lemon juice UbU's Citrus and Ginger Hemp CBD Tonic Directions: Fill a tall glass with ice. Add the vodka, apple juice, grated ginger, and lemon juice. Stir and top with UbU's Citrus and Ginger Hemp CBD Tonic. Garnish with a lemon wedge and mint. Enjoy.

4/5 Yuzu Cbd Spritzer Ingredients: Ubu's Yuzu & Lotus Flower Hemp CBD Tonic 2 leaves of basil 1 lemon sliced in half with one half sliced and the other half juiced 1 tablespoon maple syrup Ice Directions: In a tall glass, muddle basil in the ice. Pour in the maple syrup and lemon juice. Mix that together. Pour Ubu's Yuzu & Lotus Flower Hemp CBD Tonic on top. Stir and enjoy.



5/5 Sparkling Lotus CBD Martini Ingredients: Ice 2 ounces pear vodka 1/2 ounce simple syrup 1/2 ounce lime juice 1 ounce sake Ubu's Yuzu & Lotus Flower Hemp CBD Tonic Directions: In a martini shaker, add ice, pear vodka, simple syrup, lime juice, and sake. Shake until mixed. Pour in a chilled glass and top with Ubu's Yuzu & Lotus Flower Hemp CBD Tonic.



