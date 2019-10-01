Bartender Unapproved: The 9 Most Overrated Cocktails of All Time
The cocktail renaissance is in full swing. Every major city and tiny burg in the United States is full of high-quality cocktail bars. If you step into one, you’ll be met with a curated, seasonal menu featuring riffs on classic drinks as well as innovative bartender creations. Like you, we love a good cocktail and we can throw back a Negroni or two with the best of them. But not all cocktails are created equal, and standing behind a bar for eight hours a night is enough to make someone bitter about shaking up the same drinks hour after hour. That’s why we asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us the most overrated cocktails of all time. Check out their answers below.
Appletini
“The apple martini is not only the worst cocktail ever made, it is the most overrated. People who order apple martinis should be watched closely as they are a liability to themselves and the people around them.” – Brian Krux, mixologist and bartender at Topnotch Resort in Stowe, Vermont
Aviation
“The most overrated cocktail of all time is the aviation. It’s a flower bomb and not as good as people think it is.” – Hemant Pathak, head mixologist at Junoon in New York City
Dirty Martini
“The dirty martini. We should be thinking outside the box on highlighting more savory spirits better than to simply cover up quality spirits with a ton of olive brine.” – Brittany Villafane, head sommelier and mixologist at db bistro modern in New York City
Long Island Iced Tea
“The Long Island iced tea. I know it has its purpose, but there are a lot of other great cocktails that can get you to booze town without hiding behind sweet and sour and cola.” – Christopher Stephenson, bartender at The Vault in Salt Lake City
Cadillac Margarita
“At the risk of sounding like a classic cocktail cynic, there are many that come to mind that could be listed as overrated, underwhelming, or at least curious. I think I have to give the No. 1 spot to the Cadillac margarita since Cadillac is supposed to represent a standard in quality, and this drink is just not. On their own, the two elements of this cocktail are just fine. Actually, they’re great. I love a good margarita. And Grand Marnier in a snifter or lightly iced is as delectable a dessert as any. This does not imply that these go well together. This is just another unnecessary use of an orange liqueur. In fact, I suspect that this order is less about a desire to enjoy its flavor and more about the desire to be seen ordering this drink.” – David Bliszcz, bartender at The Franklin in New Orleans
Moscow Mule
“For me, hands down the Moscow mule. Vodka, ginger beer, and lime -- oh, and let’s not forget the copper mug. It is fun to see the reaction if the mule is delivered in anything other than a copper mug (likely because the previous patron took the mug home), as if glass ruined the complex chemistry of vodka, ginger beer, and lime.” – Stephen George, beverage director at 20|Twenty in Carlsbad, California
Old-Fashioned
“The Old-Fashioned. It’s one of my favorites, but you shouldn’t order a drink just because it’s popular. It’s not for everyone and not all bars are going to make it well.” – Brandon Lockman, lead bartender at Red Star Tavern in Portland, Oregon
Vodka Red Bull
“I think people like what they like and I try to stay judgment-free when people order a drink. If I had to pick one, I would say a Red Bull and vodka just because Red Bull is so bad for you.” – Mariel Burns, head bartender at Trademark Taste + Grind in New York City
Vodka Soda
“A vodka soda. It's a neutral, odorless, tasteless spirit mixed with a neutral, odorless, tasteless soda. It's literally alcoholic water.” – Nikki McCutcheon, beverage director at Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge in New York City
