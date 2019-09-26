Living / Sex and Relationships
double date

15 Funny GIFs That Accurately Display What a Double Date Feels Like

by Mandatory Editors

Double your pleasure, double your fun? Or just double the misery and awkwardness? It’s hard to say when it comes to a double date. You might end up making a couple of new friends for life or it might be as torturous as having a cavity filled (sans anesthesia) from the first handshake until you divide up the check and pass on a nightcap. Whatever you feel, we feel you, and we’re sharing some visual comfort in the form of GIFs that depict exactly what’s going on in your head as the group outing unfolds. Note to self: never agree to do one of these again.

Cover Photo: poba (Getty Images)

