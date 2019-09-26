15 Funny GIFs That Accurately Display What a Double Date Feels Like

Double your pleasure, double your fun? Or just double the misery and awkwardness? It’s hard to say when it comes to a double date. You might end up making a couple of new friends for life or it might be as torturous as having a cavity filled (sans anesthesia) from the first handshake until you divide up the check and pass on a nightcap. Whatever you feel, we feel you, and we’re sharing some visual comfort in the form of GIFs that depict exactly what’s going on in your head as the group outing unfolds. Note to self: never agree to do one of these again.

1/15 When the other dude turns out to be a tool.

2/15 When she he insists he do his infamous impression.

3/15 When they're so close, they finish each other's sentences.

4/15 When she force feeds him.



5/15 When they ask if they have something in their teeth.

6/15 When the women won't shut up about shoes.

7/15 When you run out of conversation topics, even the boring ones.

8/15 When she starts enumerating her grievances with her man.



9/15 When they start talking about their sex life.

10/15 When the other woman finds out your date has slept with her man.

11/15 When you can't fake it anymore.

12/15 When the liquor finally kicks in.



13/15 When the cringe factor gets out of control.

14/15 When they invite you back to their place for an orgy.

15/15 When they leave you with a parting gift.

