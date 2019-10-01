Living / Culture / Life Hacks
political debates

GIFs That Perfectly Illustrate Your Inner Monologue When Friends Talk Political Debates

by Sabrina Cognata

In these troubled times, you have no choice but to be politically aware. You check on the polls, you read the news, and you pretty much have a good idea of how you will vote in the next election. However, you also understand the social contract of keeping your goddamned opinion to yourself. Unfortunately, not everyone you know feels the same. So when you’re hanging out with “friends” and they start bickering over which candidate is the most qualified to be the leader of the free world, you have to check out — not just for your own sanity, but so you don’t kill them. This the story of your inner monologue when your friends get take a deep dive into the presidential debates.

