If Each of the 10 Remaining Democratic Candidates Had Their Own Signature Cocktail

The state of our political system is enough to drive anyone to drink. Whiskey, beer, wine, vodka; it doesn’t matter. We need to drown out all the noise from the left, right, and everything in between. Former presidential candidate Kirsten Gillibrand told a reporter that she enjoyed a glass of whiskey after a long day on the campaign trail. Sadly, she dropped out of the race. But, that’s the kind of honesty we like. Obviously, she likes a glass of well-aged juice, but does she also like it in an Old-Fashioned or a Manhattan? It makes us wonder what the signature cocktail of each of the remaining Democratic candidates would be.

Photo: Krisamorn (Getty Images)

1/10 Beto O'Rourke (Paloma) Beto O’Rourke likes a lot of different policies. Due to his close proximity to Mexico, it’s obvious that he’s interested in immigration reform. We also assume that he’s come in contact with tequila from time to time. That’s why we’ll give him a nice, refreshing paloma. Photo: AlexPro9500 (Getty Images)

2/10 Joe Biden (Caipirinha) Uncle Joe is well known for his prowess in foreign policy due to his tenure as vice president under Barack Obama. That’s why we believe his cocktail would be something exotic and exciting like a Caipirinha. Cachaca, lime, and sugar sound good to us. Photo: Mateusz Gzik (Getty Images)

3/10 Cory Booker (Margarita) The New Jersey senator wants to target the ever-increasing wealth gap in America. He was once asked how to make a margarita and for some reason thought it contained vodka. The drink should be his signature cocktail and he’d never forget that tequila is the base. Photo: Jennifer_Sharp (Getty Images)

4/10 Pete Buttigieg (Manhattan) Mayor Pete isn’t just a wacky nickname. Buttigieg is actually the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, a state well known for its rye whiskeys. That’s why we’ll give Mayor Pete a nice rye-based Manhattan. Photo: bhofack2 (Getty Images)



5/10 Julián Castro (Negroni) Castro is all about investing in our youth. We don’t know much about him except for the fact that he loves to make fun of how forgetful Joe Biden is. For that, we’ll give him a Negroni because he’s mighty bitter. Photo: MarianVejcik (Getty Images)

6/10 Bernie Sanders (Gin and Tonic) Vermont is known as a haven for free spirits and hippies and Bernie Sanders might be their king. He wants to make college tuition free and his brother lives in England. So because of that reason alone, we’ll give him a gin and tonic made with London Dry gin. Photo: Instants (Getty Images)

7/10 Kamala Harris (Old-Fashioned) California-based Kamala Harris is all about punishing companies that allow pay discrepancies. She’s fearless and tough and we see her enjoying an Old-Fashioned.

Photo: MarianVejcik (Getty Images)

8/10 Amy Klobuchar (Mint Julep) Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar comes across as very understated and almost folksy in her mannerisms. In a world of candidates yelling over each other, we like her calm demeanor. We could see her sitting on a front porch enjoying a mint julep. Photo: bhofack2 (Getty Images)



9/10 Elizabeth Warren (Vodka Tonic) The Massachusetts senator is all about the wealth tax. That’s why we believe she wouldn’t want to look like a baller with her signature cocktail. She’d go a little simpler with something a vodka tonic. Photo: Pcholik (Getty Images)

10/10 Andrew Yang (Martini) Andrew Yang seems like he wants to give people money for free. We can definitely get behind that. Yang is also scared of robots and he looks like a guy who would enjoy a non-robotically shaken martini. Photo: SarapulSar38 (Getty Images)

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.