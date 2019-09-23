Night Moves: 8 Fun Things to Do After Dark as the Fall Days Grow Shorter

Survival isn’t always about staying alive. Sometimes it comes down to keeping your sanity in the face of seasonally-imposed cabin fever. And with fall threatening global domination and clocks unionizing to strike an hour early, darkness is once again spoiling the soup du jour. Learn to combat the autumn doldrums with these seven activities that are sure to spice up your life faster than a pumpkin latte.

1/8 Game Night Because there are 10,000 games you can play in the comfort of your own home, odds are you will find something that speaks to you.

2/8 Star Gaze On Mushrooms Micro-dosing will help you befriend the twinkling beasts that live in the sky.

3/8 Pub It There is a colorful society of people who spend every night drinking who will welcome you with open arms.

4/8 Join a Sex Cult You’ve been wanting to make new friends lately, plus we hear the snack platters are top-notch.



5/8 Amateur Nights Autumn is always a great time to focus on self-improvement.

6/8 Smoke Weed Alone In Your Pajamas Get yourself a trusty bong with a sturdy base and puff away the hours until your armchair feels like an extension of you.

7/8 Movie Time Catch up on all of Tyler Perry’s canon and the entire Lifetime movie collection. What better time than now?

8/8 Get Back Together With Your Ex The perfect activity for those looking to spend every night of the next four months completely absorbed in relationship hell. Don't worry, spring will be here soon(ish).

