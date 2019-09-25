Jager Cold Brew Is Here to Take a Crap on Our Coffee Addiction
Jäger just got on the cold brew coffee bandwagon. With a combination of 56 botanicals from the digestif plus Arabica coffee, Jägermeister Cold Brew is the boozy bastard child no one asked for. After all, the only thing crazier than a shot of Jäger is a caffeinated shot of Jäger! Now that drinkers can get a buzz and a jolt, they’re sure to make a whole new slew of exciting mistakes (err…we meant “memories”). Since this new cold brew is the equivalent of taking a shot of Four Loko but with much more alcohol, we wonder what kinds of shenanigans you’ll actually get into. That’s we put together a bunch of GIFs that aptly portray just how your night will go after a few swallows of this stuff.
Cover Photo: vasakna (Getty Images)
1/10
Let's Get This Caffeinated Party Started
2/10
The First Shot
3/10
The Second Shot
4/10
The Third Shot
5/10
I'm Feeling Good
6/10
Let's Hit the Town
7/10
Why Am I So Sweaty?
8/10
Things Are Getting Out of Hand
9/10
Why Am I So Tired?
10/10
Uh Oh, Energy Dwindling
