Brewer Approved: 7 Full-Flavor Porter Beers to Bring Fall Into Full Swing

Porters, named for the actual porters of London, are beers made with dark malts that taste roasted, almost coffee-like. They’re the OG dark beer style. We love drinking porters during fall, as do brewers. That’s why we asked them to tell us their favorite porters to ease us into the autumn season. After a long day of leaf-peeping or before you start carving that pumpkin, pour yourself one of these fine brews.

Photo: urbazon (Getty Images)

1/7 Deschutes Black Butte Porter “Black Butte Porter from Deschutes is one of my favorite Porters. It's super well balanced, with the right amount of malt, and an ABV where you can have a few of them. Plus, you know it’s going to be good since this is Deschutes' flag ship beer.” – Yiga Miyashiro, senior director of brewery operations at Saint Archer Brewing Co. Photo: Deschutes

2/7 Grimm Brothers Master Thief “This is actually a dead-even tie for me between Cutthroat Porter from Odell and Robber King (formerly Master Thief) from Grimm Brothers. Both are amazing porters and it's impossible to narrow it down to one favorite. Both beers are English-style porters and both feature complex notes of chocolate, caramel, and coffee, and both feature great attenuation and perfect balance, making them dangerously drinkable.” – Neil Fisher, co-owner and head brewer at WeldWerks Brewing Co. Photo: Grimm Brothers

3/7 Highland Oatmeal Porter “My favorite porter for fall drinking is Highland’s Oatmeal Porter. It’s so silky smooth, you could drink it for breakfast.” – Paul Friedheim, lead brewer at Thirsty Monk Photo: Highland

4/7 La Cumbre Siberian Silk “I love La Cumbre Siberian Silk. It’s decadent, smooth and warming. This Baltic Porter is as good as it gets.” – John Walker, head brewer and co-founder at Athletic Brewing Photo: La Cumbre



5/7 Mayflower Porter “Mayflower Porter is great any time of the year, for me it just has the right balance of malt, bitterness, and body.” – Steve Sanderson, founder and brewer at RiverWalk Brewing Company Photo: Mayflower

6/7 Pizza Port Bacon & Eggs “I’d go with Pizza Port Bacon & Eggs Porter. It’s a bigger beer but I enjoy the complexity of the coffee. It’s like a cold brew, but better!” – Mark Theisen, head brewer at Coronado Brewing Co. Photo: Pizza Port

7/7 Odell Cutthroat Porter “Odell Cutthroat Porter on nitro is the best beer to drink while relaxing next to the river. Smooth and a little caramel while you chill.” – Kelly McKnight, pilot brewer at New Belgium Photo: Odell

