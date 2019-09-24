Living / Fun / Life Hacks

10 Kind Lines to Say About Your Friend’s New Baby (That Suspiciously Looks Very Area 51)

by Sabrina Cognata

Very often in life, a magical thing happens after your friend finds love and gets married. They have a baby, a tiny version of themselves, a veritable bundle of joy that will carry the positive and negative traits of your friend and their partner. However, the way the human genome comes together isn’t always positive. So your BFF’s pride and joy might actually look more like Sloth from The Goonies. Instead of shuddering, do the math about how much plastic surgery the mother has had in your head and be prepared for the worst. If you’re faced with an unspeakably ugly baby, opt for our picks for the kindest things you can say that don’t mention an Area 51 resemblance.

Do you have any friends with truly ugly children? How’d you navigate the hurdle of seeing that abomination for the first time? Let us know in the comments!

