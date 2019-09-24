Living / Life Hacks / Sex and Relationships
dating co-worker

How to Date Your Cute Co-Worker Without Pissing Off the Boss

by Mandatory Editors

You spend most of your waking hours at work, so it’s inevitable that at some point in your career, your dating life and your professional life will intersect. You’ll bump into a cute co-worker at the copy machine and before you know it, you’ll make plans to meet up for a cocktail after quitting time. One drink turns into three and soon you’re stumbling through their bedroom door and clothes are hitting the floor. While dating a co-worker might seem innocent and innocuous at first, the potential for your fling to blow up in your face is high. Dating a co-worker is majorly distracting. Office romance sparks gossip. And if you two are spotted canoodling in the custodial closet, it could cost you your job and mar your reputation for years to come. If you simply must see where the attraction leads, we have some tips on how to do just that without pissing off your boss.

Photo: NBC

Help wanted: 9 Jobs You Can Do In Your Underpants

Spoiled rotten: 14 Modern Work Perks Your Parents Never Had

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.