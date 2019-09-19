Chief Beer Officer of the NFL Is Our Dream Job (And We Don’t Even Care to Get Paid)

There are few things better than a bucket of chicken wings, a tall, cold beer, and a Sunday filled with NFL football. The only thing that could make our Sunday afternoons better would be if someone actually paid us to drink beer and watch football. That’s a pipe dream, right? Not according to Golden Road Brewing. In a partnership with the Los Angeles Rams, the L.A.-based brewery is hiring a chief beer officer for the 2019 season. The job is simple: watch every Rams game and promote the brewery. The position includes a pair of tickets to every home game and a salary of $150 per game. Sound good? We thought so. To apply, fans of beer and football can submit a video or photo via the brewery’s Instagram account explaining why they should get this very prestigious position. The job listing seems fairly vague so we’ve brainstormed on the tasks a chief beer officer would actually have to do to earn that cold hard cash.

Photo: Hero Images (Getty Images)

1/8 Be a know-it-all. A job like this probably requires you to know quite a bit about beer and football. Although, if your life consists of shotgunning light beer, it seems like you might be a candidate too. Just make sure you know the difference between a nickel and dime defense.

2/8 Lead the tailgate. Before the game, you know there will be some sweet tailgating action and the beer will definitely be flowing if a brewery is paying for it. You better be ready to lead the charge in cornhole, tossing the ‘ol pigskin, and drinking games galore.

3/8 Taste all the wings. With such an important title (we imagine you dressed as some kind of beer-themed general), you’re going to be in charge of some major tasks. One very important job is that of spicy chicken wing taster. You’re probably going to get some on your face and shirt, but don’t worry about that. It’s all part of the job.

4/8 Pace yourself. Beer and football can equal trouble if you don’t pace yourself. Your main job requirement should be holding your booze. Pacing is really important because it would be pretty hard to complete your job requirements if you fall asleep sitting up in your gravity chair before the game.



5/8 Watch the game. This one is obvious. We know for a fact that this position requires actual football viewing. If watching the action on the gridiron isn’t for you, neither is this job. Your Sundays are going to be pretty booked up this fall, so you better enjoy it.

6/8 Promote the brewery. It’s obvious this brewery doesn’t want to give you money just because they think it’s really cool that you enjoy the Rams. They want something in return. So, you’ll probably have to post a ton of photos of you and your friends enjoying your free beer on Instagram.

7/8 Initiate crowd chants. You’ve already had a few pre-game beers, so why not make like Fireman Ed and rile up the crowd with your witty chants? They better be pretty good, though. We know those L.A. crowds can be a bit fickle. It wouldn’t hurt to paint your face, too.

8/8 Analyze the game. Here’s where your football fandom comes into play. If you don’t know the different between a Hail Mary and a flea-flicker, then this job isn’t for you. Although, it might be tough to analyze the game play after you drank 10 beers during the game.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.