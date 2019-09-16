RANKED! The Best Hot Cocktails to Warm You Up This Fall

Fall is creeping in, revealing itself in stray red, orange, and yellow leaves cascading onto the hood of your car and forcing you to grab a light sweater as you head out on a crisp, cool evening. Maybe you’ve noticed the tidal wave of pumpkin ales at your local grocery store, too. These little glimpses show us that autumn (and its abysmal weather) will soon become the status quo. How do we remedy this terrible situation? Well, we could all fly to Argentina and soak up their heat. Or we could bundle up, suck it up, and whip up some hot cocktails ASAP. Check out some of our fall favorites below, ranked.

Photo: Anna Bizon (Getty Images)

1/6 6. Milk and Honey This drink can be made hot or cold. But, since we’ll be using this drink to warm up, of course we prefer the hot version. It’s pretty simple to make and the perfect drink for right before bed. It’s made with warm milk and Benedictine (French herbal liqueur). Photo: Alena Hrbková (Getty Images)

2/6 5. Mulled Wine A popular late fall and early winter beverage, mulled wine (or spiced wine) is fairly simple to make. It consists of red wine and various spices (cinnamon, cloves, orange peels, and nutmeg). Some countries jazz it up by adding vodka or rum. Photo: Anton Petrus (Getty Images)

3/6 4. Hot Buttered Rum If you like your hot cocktails to taste more like a dessert, look no further than the iconic hot buttered rum. Made with butter, hot water, various spices, brown sugar, and rum, this drink is sure to put you right to sleep with its rich flavors. Photo: bhofack2 (Getty Images)

4/6 3. Irish Coffee If you’ve ever been to Ireland, chances are you had an Irish coffee (after you downed your first pint of Guinness, of course). If you can’t get to the Emerald Isle, you can make your own at home with hot coffee, cream, brown sugar, and Irish whiskey (we prefer Tullamore D.E.W.). Photo: bbq (Getty Images)



5/6 2. Spiked Hot Cider Like milk and honey, this cocktail is made with just two main ingredients: hot apple cider and your go-to alcohol of choice. Of course, to get the true experience you need to throw some cloves and cinnamon sticks in there, too. Photo: Bill Boch (Getty Images)

6/6 1. Hot Toddy There are few hot cocktails more perfect than the hot toddy. The recipe is simple and it’s one that tea-lovers will find familiar. Simply, the drink consists of hot water, lemon, honey, and whiskey. The usual is Scotch whisky, but you can add any whiskey (or other spirit) you like. Photo: miwa_in_oz (Getty Images)

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.