Living / Life Hacks

10 Surefire Hints Your Uber Driver Might Kill You

by Ken Franklin

Every time you step into an Uber, you’re putting your life in the hands of a stranger. For the past eight years, hundreds of millions of people have been doing just that by getting in and out of random cars all over the world to get where they need to go. And every year, an average of 11 people die in the process. Death by accident or death by incident…there’s not just one way to die by way of Uber. So next time you hitch a ride on the popular ride-sharing app, heed these 10 surefire signs that your Uber driver might kill you, and you can avoid climbing right into the clutches of your own death cab.

Photo: YinYang (Getty Images)

In case your Uber driver isn’t a serial killer: 12 Ways To Improve Your Uber Score Before They Kick Your Butt Off

Nurture nature’s call: The Mandatory Guide to Navigating Gender-Neutral Bathrooms

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.