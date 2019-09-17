5 Easy Bake Edible Recipes You Should Try at Home

When it comes to edibles, we’ve all heard the warnings about making them at home. However, you no longer have to be scared about sending yourself to space. We scoured the dankest parts of the web to find edible recipes so easy you couldn’t even mess it up if you were high. Weed is at the forefront of culture these days, so obviously you must master at least one of these recipes. Although, we recommend learning all of them because knowledge is power.

1/5 Easy Cannabutter The backbone of any good recipe, cannabutter affords good people like us the ability to get high on demand. (And that demand is pasta covered in garlic cannabutter.) You can also use it to make the boxed brownies and really any baked good that calls for butter. Find an easy cannabutter tutorial here.

2/5 OG Boxed Brownie Solution One of the stoner foods of choice is the boxed brownie, but this time you're going to substitute cannabutter for the oil to take your brownie experience to the next level. Check out this easy boxed brownie edible tutorial here.

3/5 Chai to Get You High If you're looking for a sweet drink to help you wind down in the evenings, look no further than the edible chai. You simply mix your weed and herbs in a cheesecloth that you boil in milk. It doesn't get any easier than this. Check out the recipe for how to make it here.

4/5 Firecracker S'mores Firecrackers are basically s'mores with toasted weed added. Take your graham cracker, add Nutella or peanut butter, sprinkle your toasted weed on top of that, add a marshmallow, and melt it all in a toaster oven. For specifics, check out this Firecracker recipe here.



5/5 420 Chocolate Mug Cake The mug cake is a solution for people who will consume too much of a good thing. It comes in handy when that good thing is an edible. It can be mixed, cooked, and consumed in a coffee mug, which is a panacea for stoners who don't wanna do too much work. Check out the 420 chocolate cake mug recipe here.

Will this be your first attempt at making edibles at home? If not, how did your other attempts pan out? Let us know in the comments!

