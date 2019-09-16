10 Meat-Free Foods That Will Fool Your Tastebuds Into a Tasty Meatless Monday

The words Meatless Monday strike terror into the heart of every carnivore. Give up meat?! For a whole day?! What kind of crazy diet is that? But vegging out for one day a week is not only good for your health and your waistline, but it’s also beneficial for the planet, too. Our favorite animals to eat — cows, pigs, and chicken — have to be fed themselves, meaning that we’re growing food to feed our food. Livestock also consumes precious resources like water and their processing creates greenhouse gases. Considering climate change and the precarious future of our earthly home, it seems like sacrificing meat one day a week is the least we can do. Going vegetarian for 24 hours doesn’t mean giving up flavor, though. We’ve gathered up the tastiest meatless foods that will satisfy you and even have you begging for seconds. (And if not, there’s always Taco Tuesday.)

Cover Photo: knape (Getty Images)

1/10 Beans and Lentils Beans and lentils are going to be staples of your Meatless Monday menus. They add protein, flavor, and a creamy quality to any dish. Our favorite use of them is in slow cooker chili; just dump the ingredients in the slow cooker in the morning and by dinnertime, you'll have a hearty meal hot, ready, and waiting for you. Photo: sveta_zarzamora (Getty Images)

2/10 Sweet Potatoes Sweet potatoes aren't only good for fries (though we totally endorse eating as many of those as you please). They're also a versatile side that can be served baked, mashed, roasted, or glazed. Sweet potatoes can also form the basis of burgers and chips as well as special treats like pancakes and pie. Is there anything sweet potatoes can't do? Photo: vaaseenaa (Getty Images)

3/10 Cauliflower Like sweet potatoes, cauliflower is a go-to vegetable for all kinds of meatless recipes. You can create pizza crusts, steaks, and rice from it as well as shred it, pickle it, or roast it whole. Photo: Westend61 (Getty Images)

4/10 Portobello Mushrooms Portobello mushrooms, with their chewy texture and earthy flavor, can take the place of burger patties any day. Drizzle the caps with olive oil, sprinkle with salt and pepper, then grill 'em up, and stack your burger fixings between a bun like you usually would. This is what we call two-fisted satisfaction.



5/10 Eggplant Good news: Italian food fans can still dig into their favorite dishes on Meatless Monday. Simply substitute eggplant for meat in everything from parmigiana to lasagna. Buon appetito! Photo: esseffe (Getty Images)

6/10 Tofu On its own, tofu is hard to choke down, but chop it up, fry it, and add it to a wok of stir fry vegetables with a spicy sauce and you have a healthy, quick, satisfying meal for a fraction of the cost of takeout. Photo: LauriPatterson (Getty Images)

7/10 Faux Processed Meats Just because you're going meatless doesn't mean you have to give up your favorite processed meats. In fact, we dare you to tell the difference between modern meatless products like bacon, sausage, and hot dogs and the carnivorous versions. We recommended cooking up some turkey bacon and slapping it between two thick slices of toasted bakery bread along with lettuce and tomato (obviously), all slathered with a generous serving of mayo. Photo: burwellphotography (Getty Images)

8/10 Tempeh Made from soybeans and popular in Southeast Asia, tempeh brings a nutty flavor to the table. Its firm texture makes it perfect for everything from tacos and stir fries to soups and sloppy Joes. Photo: Westend61 (Getty Images)



9/10 Seitan No, it's not Satan. It's pronounced "say tan." The main ingredient in this high-protein food is gluten. The meaty texture and bland flavor make it a solid canvas for vegetarian cooks to play with spices and forms. Eat it ground, sliced, chopped, or grilled as a chicken or beef alternative.

10/10 Jackfruit No, this isn't a mistake. Fruit can substitute for meat. Specifically, jackfruit is the perfect swap for pulled pork. This fruit mimics the texture and flavor of meat when cooked, and slathered in barbecue sauce, you won't know what hit you (in a good way). Load up that bun and go to town. Photo: Westend61 (Getty Images)

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.