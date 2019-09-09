Brews News: 6 Seasonal Beers You’ll Want to Suck On This Fall

Like all good things, summer has come to an end. Fall is here and there’s nothing you can do to stop it. What we can do, however, is enjoy the arrival of brightly colored falling leaves, crisp evenings, and sweater weather by drinking new, seasonal beer. But, when drinking beer in the fall, you don’t have to stick to pumpkin beers and Oktoberfest ales. There’s a whole slew of styles perfectly suited for cool-weather drinking. That’s why we decided to find the best, new beers for fall 2019. Check out our favorites below.

Photo: AleksandarGeorgiev (Getty Images)

1/6 Samuel Adams Kosmic Sour When drinkers think about fall beers, they usually think about darker beers. But, according to Samuel Adams, maybe they should be thinking about sour beers. That’s why the famed Boston brewers released Kosmic Sour, a tart, light, wild ale perfect for brisk autumnal evenings. Photo: Samuel Adams

2/6 10 Barrel Profuse Juice Another beer you might not necessarily expect from a fall beer, this 6.5 percent Hazy IPA is juicy, sweet, and full of tropical fruit flavors that will help you forget the inevitable inclement weather. Photo: 10 Barrel

3/6 Oskar Blues Death By Coconut This might not be a new beer technically, but it’s only released at the end of the summer for a limited time. You’ll want to stock up on this rich, chocolate and coconut 6.5 percent Irish Style Porter so you can enjoy it all fall long. Photo: Oskar Blues

4/6 Rogue Coast Haste This 8.6 percent Imperial Hazy IPA was made to celebrate the fall hop harvest at Oregon’s Rogue Farms. It’s cloudy, juicy, and full of wet hops from the on-site farm. Photo: Rogue



5/6 Stone Farking Wheaton w00tstout Savor this rich 13 percent Imperial stout made with pecans, wheat, flaked rye, and bourbon-soaked barrels on a chilly night. Photo: Stone

6/6 Upslope German Style Pilsner Fall calls for German-style beer. One of the best new ones is Upslope’s 4.9 percent German Style Pilsner. Well-balanced, crisp, and refreshing, this is a great early fall brew. Photo: Upslope

