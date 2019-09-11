8 Classic Mind Games Couples Play With Each Other (to Keep the Misery Alive)

What many of us think is love is actually just infatuation. The pitter-patter of your heart and the butterflies in your stomach are your body’s way of manifesting the chemical reaction happening in your brain. No, real love is a much darker affair. Once the feeling of excitement flees, you’ve got to deal with the monotony of everyday life (a fate many consider worse than death). However, you can escape this by lighting your relationship on fire with a few carefully constructed mind games, which we’ve detailed below. If they don’t work, at least you’ll be single enough to move on.

1/7 Accidentally Say Something You're Not Supposed to The idea behind this game is to act like you didn't say the thing to start shit, but you totally did. Once it gets back to them, they'll be heated. You can simply apologize, ask for forgiveness, and tell them you can't live without them. Which, for the record, you can...but that's a totally different game.

2/7 Fuck Someone Else Just. Do. It. If you get away with it, do it again. Then keep this up until you get caught.

3/7 Mic Drop The next time your partner brings up a grievance against you, ask them if they want to fight. This will really throw them off. Of course they don't want to fight. Just act exasperated like you're trying so hard. Except, you're only trying hard so they fuck off, which they will. Otherwise, you're going to have to fight.

4/7 Stay Out All Night No one can tell you what to do. You're your own person. Stay out all night and then refuse to tell them where you've been. If you win, you can stay out all night now. If you don't win, apologize and grovel.



5/7 Allude to Breaking Up Everyone knows before there's an actual breakup, a series of talks occur where someone says they want to break up without actually saying it. This person is now you and it's your girlfriend's job to change your mind.

6/7 Flirt With Someone Else in Front of Them Want to test how much someone likes you with an easy mind game? Blatantly flirt with someone else in front of them. Bonus points if you can make these two people fight over you.

7/7 Accuse Them of Cheating Even if you don't have any evidence, throw out an accusation. Gauge their reaction. Based on their reaction, you might actually discover what they're doing at their weekly book club (and it isn't reading). However, you'll probably just fight a little before making up.

