Rob Gronkowski

Gronk’s Guide to Using CBD Like A Pro (Now That Major Athletes Might Start to Use It)

by Sabrina Cognata

Three-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski won’t be returning to professional sports. He will, however, be doing what he does best: making a splash. This week, Gronk announced his partnership with a Rhode Island-based CBD company to promote “all-natural, fitness-oriented recovery products.” It turns out Gronk’s been using CBD to deal with his own aches and pains and wants you to as well. If you have injuries, sports-related or otherwise, you don’t need the three-time Super Bowl champ to advocate for your self-care. CBD is readily available to give you the relief you seek. Check out some of our favorite CBD products below!

Photo: Ilya S. Savenok / Stringer (Getty Images)

