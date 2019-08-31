Crush the End of Summer With These Amazon Labor Day Deals
It’s Labor Day weekend and finally the end of summer, even though it doesn’t feel like it yet. While that probably means getting sloshed and waking up incredibly hungover on Tuesday morning, it also means sick Amazon deals. How sick? So sick. When it comes to electronics, you seriously can’t beat some of the Amazon sale prices. So if you’re looking for a new TV, sound system, or even a free Amazon Echo Dot, look no further. Below, check out our picks for the best bang for your buck this Labor Day!
JBL Xtreme 2 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
If you want to be the person on a hike or at the beach blasting music that drowns everyone else out, this bad boy is for you. The JBL Xtreme 2 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker has pristine sound and is perfect for both indoor and outdoor use. Plus, it's nearly 30 percent cheaper if you buy it this weekend.
Amazon Cloud Cam Security Camera With Alexa Compatibility
If you're building a smart house powered by Amazon, you won't want to miss this deal. The Amazon Cloud Cam Security Camera makes sure you're connected to your home 24/7. It has a 1080p HD camera, night vision you can turn on and off, and two-way audio so you can scare the hell out of your friends. Plus it's on sale all this weekend.
Apple iPad (Wi-Fi, 32GB) In Gold
Gone are the days where Amazon and Apple competed so hard that Amazon refused to rep the iPad. Now you can buy the latest generation of Apple's Gold iPad (Wi-Fi, 32GB) for nearly $100 cheaper than retail price.
TaoTronics Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones
Being overstimulated is hard to avoid these days, but it's possible with TaoTronics Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones. Reviews on this five-star product back the hype. So get them while they're on sale this weekend.
Insignia NS-24DF310NA19 24-inch 720p HD Smart LED TV-Fire TV Edition
If you're in the market for an extra television in a spare room or even your dorm room, look no further than the Insignia NS-24DF310NA19 24-inch 720p HD Smart LED TV-Fire TV Edition. Right now, it's $99.99 and you get a free 3rd Generation Amazon Echo Dot with purchase.
TOSHIBA 43LF711U20 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV HDR-Fire TV Edition
For the price, the TOSHIBA 43LF711U20 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV HDR-Fire TV Edition can't be beat. At $229.99, you're hard-pressed to find a better deal, and that's not only because you get a free 3rd Generation Amazon Echo Dot with purchase.
Free Echo Dot With Purchase of Any Fire TV Edition
If you're looking for a new television, consider any of the Fire TV Editions. When you purchase one of these TVs, you just need to add a 3rd Generation Amazon Echo Dot to your cart, and it's free. That way, you can turn your TV on without a remote because technology is magical as hell and apparently free, too.
