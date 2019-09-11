The Mandatory Guide to Navigating Gender-Neutral Bathrooms

Don't Wait Outside (It's Offensively Non-Neutral)

Clearly, it would be offensive to wait outside the bathroom when you could be in there making loud, smelly movements. In an effort to take down the walls built between us (except the actual stall walls), experts recommend we make use of a multi-person bathroom provided there is both a vacant toilet seat and the need to go. Specialists in the field also strongly suggest we eliminate negative bathroom phrases from our bathroom vocabulary altogether.

You know what, we take it back. Let's take down the stall walls if we're all shitting up this joint.