The 6 Strangest Cocktails You Can Find On The Internet

It seems like every time we turn around a new cocktail bar popped into existence out of nowhere. And with each new cocktail bar comes a whole gaggle of tattooed, handlebar-mustached mixologists ready to mix up the hippest bacon-washed, artisanal bourbon-based, shrub-filled, non-GMO mixed drinks. Obviously, we are exaggerating a bit. We love the cocktail renaissance and enjoy a craft cocktail just as much as the next guy. But the internet is full of crazy, over-the-top, strange, and sometimes downright gross cocktails. That’s why we decided to help you out by finding six of the strangest. Check them all out below.

1/6 Hot Mexican Hooker We’re going to warn you, this one is pretty bad. We doubt you can even imaging just how abominable this shot is. That’s because the ingredients are tequila (not so bad), hot sauce (still OK), and the juice from a can of tuna (yuck).

2/6 Cement Mixer This one is strange, but potentially not horrible. You simply pour a shot of Bailey’s and a separate shot of lime juice. Shoot the Bailey’s, but don’t swallow it. Shoot the lime, swish it around, and there you go.

3/6 Prairie Fire This one isn’t all that revolting, but it might leave you with a bit of indigestion. That’s because it’s made up of whiskey and hot sauce.

4/6 Smoker's Cough You’d probably assume that a smoker’s cough had a smoky mezcal or peated Scotch as an ingredient. Well, you’d be wrong. This horrible drink is made with Jägermeister and mayonnaise.



5/6 Horse Jizz This drink lives up to its disgusting name. It’s made up of 50 percent milk and 50 percent beer. Gross and grosser.

6/6 Infected Whitehead This might be the most awful shot every created. That’s because it looks exactly (and probably tastes) like its name. Made with vodka, tomato juice, and cottage cheese, it's the nightmare of acne-afflicted drinkers everywhere.

