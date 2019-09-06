Living / Food & Drink
beer

The Best Affordable Beers Since You’re Jobless (But Need to Stay Loose on the Weekends)

by Christopher Osburn

Being unemployed doesn’t mean that you don’t get to enjoy a frosty brew on the weekends. After a long week of job-searching, you’re going to want a beer. But if you’re on budget, you’re probably not going to buy a four-pack of artisanal, limited-edition craft beer for $25. Instead, you’re going to opt for a much cheaper buzz and that’s not necessarily a bad thing. We found the most refreshing, delicious, affordable beers on the market and listed them for you below.

Photo: Nomad (Getty Images)

Mix it up: RANKED! The Right Rye Whiskeys For Your Old Fashioned

Avoid at all costs: RANKED! The Worst Beers Of All Time

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.