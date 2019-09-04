9 ‘Euphoria’ GIFs For Getting Over Someone You Love(d)

There’s really no right way to break up with someone. Just because you don’t feel like you belong in a relationship with them, you probably don’t hate them either. At least we hope you don’t. But none of that really reduces the stress of having to tell someone you once loved that you don’t want to be with them anymore. Thankfully, we have Euphoria to guide us through these troubled times. Like most HBO shows, Euphoria has been an exceptionally wild ride. It’s really nailed the highs, lows, and missteps of growing up, which almost anyone alive today can relate to, making its GIFs the perfect way to prep you for breaking someone’s heart.

1/9 Things aren't working and you can't ignore it.

2/9 Which makes you want to lose it.

3/9 But don't. Just feel your feelings.

4/9 Then get ready to break someone's heart.



5/9 There's no way around a breakup.

6/9 But good things are coming.

7/9 First, you're going to feel shitty.

8/9 Because that's the nature of getting over someone.



9/9 Eventually, you'll move on because everyone does.

