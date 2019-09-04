Beer Before Liquor Isn’t What Makes You Sicker (And Other Hangover Myths Debunked)

When you’re young, it doesn’t matter how many shots of Fireball you take or how many beers you shotgun. As long as you take a few sips of water, you’re going to wake up feeling mostly rested, headache-free, and ready for bottomless bloody marys at brunch with your friends. But, as you get older, this ability to bounce back will get worse and worse. A few glasses of wine, a cocktail or two, or even a beer can lead to a rough, headache-filled next morning. You’ve heard tips about how to combat an impending hangover, but not all of them are actually true. That’s why today we’ve decided to debunk some of the most well-known hangover myths.

Photo: Ana Maria Serrano / EyeEm (Getty Images)

1/6 Liquor Before Beer It’s common knowledge that mixing various forms of alcohol is a recipe for disaster. Well, according to a recent study, that’s not exactly true. It honestly doesn’t matter if you mix it up and drink wine, beer, and liquor in the same night. It’s the amount you drink, not the combination.

2/6 Greasy Food There’s a common misconception that a greasy, cheesy burger before a night of drinking will ward off the next morning’s hangover. In reality, if you eat a greasy meal before drinking all night, your rate of alcohol absorption is lower. However, you may end up with stomach irritation and heartburn that will just exasperate your symptoms.

3/6 Coffee Cures All After a night of heavy drinking, you might grab a piping hot cup of java, but it doesn’t actually sober you up or help alleviate hangover symptoms. It will, however, wake you up and give the kick you need to get up, drink some water, and get on with your day.

4/6 Hair Of The Dog Some people believe that immediately chugging a beer or taking a glug of whiskey after you wake up will lesson the hangover symptoms. While that is true temporarily, when you sober up, you’ll have an even worse hangover than you woke up with.



5/6 Hard Liquor Gets You Drunker While you might believe that drinking Jameson turns you into a werewolf, it’s not actually true. You turn into a lunatic because you drink too much Jameson. Take it easy and sip on the Irish magic slowly.

6/6 Throwing Up Will Fix Everything You might believe in the idea of “boot and rally,” but it won’t really sober you up or lesson your hangover symptoms. That’s because the alcohol that’s affecting you is already in your blood stream. Yacking it up won’t do much other than make you feel sicker.

