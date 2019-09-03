Living / Cannabis / Food & Drink

Cannabis in the Kitchen: Throwing Your First Weed-Infused Dinner Party (Without Anyone Freaking Out!)

by Sabrina Cognata

The world might be going to shit, but there’s one thing we can look forward to these days: weed-infused dinner parties. Thankfully, when it comes to getting high, there’s something for everyone, making it easy to throw your first cannabis-centric potluck.  All you need is a little planning, attention to detail, friends you love (who trust you not to drug them) and a little cannabis in the kitchen. If you need a little help pulling off your very own marijuana meal, we’ve done all the work for you, and it’s not all weed everywhere so don’t worry. Check it out below.

Cover: Samuel Engelking @samuelengelking

More mixology: The ABCs Of Mixing Your Drink With CBD

High school: 8 Token Tips To Keep People From Knowing How Stoned You Are

What do you think the most important part of throwing a weed party is? Let us know in the comments!

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.