Cannabis in the Kitchen: Throwing Your First Weed-Infused Dinner Party (Without Anyone Freaking Out!)

The world might be going to shit, but there’s one thing we can look forward to these days: weed-infused dinner parties. Thankfully, when it comes to getting high, there’s something for everyone, making it easy to throw your first cannabis-centric potluck. All you need is a little planning, attention to detail, friends you love (who trust you not to drug them) and a little cannabis in the kitchen. If you need a little help pulling off your very own marijuana meal, we’ve done all the work for you, and it’s not all weed everywhere so don’t worry. Check it out below.

1/7 Ambiance You're a grown-up now, so grind up any 420 weed leaf posters and smoke them. You're going to want to keep things classy. Think twinkle lights and family-style dinner. Set a table out back because who wants to be in the hot box their apartment?

2/7 Pre-Dinner Circle Smoke Serve up perfectly rolled joints on a platter to get your friends excited for what might be their very first weed themed dinner party. Don't forget to make a toast before everyone lights up. After, encourage them to get out of their comfort zone by having them share ideas regarding a marijuana-related topic.

3/7 Appetizers Now that your guests are good and high from the pre-dinner circle smoke, even them out with a CBD treat. Keep it simple. You're going to get high and not want to work hard once your guests arrive. Because of this, offer your guests fresh baked bread to dip in Plant People CBD Olive Oil. CBD can tone down the effects of THC, which may come in handy if anyone decides to go to outer space later.

4/7 Dinner It's a potluck, so instruct your friends to bring stoner foods (pizza, wings, chips, dip) or whatever sounds good to them. Meanwhile, you can make something simple that's infused with cannabis, like mac and cheese balls with cannabutter. Make sure you do the conversion math correctly when you make the mac and cheese. Otherwise, everyone you know will be speaking in Aramaic all night.



5/7 Dessert It's not that you forgot dessert, it's just that time really is a flat circle when you're throwing a marijuana-themed dinner party. When you finally do serve up something sweet, offer cannabis-free options like chocolate chip cookies, a self-serve sundae bar, and a variety of gummy products. If you do decide to offer THC treats for your final course, which you obviously should, our new favorite is Kaneh Co.'s Red Velvet Cookies. They're dosed out to 10 milligrams a piece so you know exactly how high you're going to get, which is great if you just want to keep the wave going without blasting off.

6/7 Post-Dinner Drink There's nothing like a post-dinner drink to button up an evening, which is why we recommend our new favorite drink, a spicy Paloma mezcal cocktail infused with Feals CBD. It's got a kick that will rejuvenate you just in case you or your guests get a case of couch lock.

7/7 The Party Begins We don't need to tell you how to have a good time high. It's practically impossible not to. Just make sure you play good tunes (read: you don't have to play reggae just because you're high, but it doesn't hurt either), bring out some board games, and share a blunt between friends as the night wears on.

