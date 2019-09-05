Adulting FTW: 8 Easy Improvements You Can Make to Your Big Boy Daily Routine

Growing up is hard. Fake it till you make it works for some, but what if you’re not making it yet? There’s real freedom in getting your shit together so that life goes more smoothly than your last Tinder date. Whether it’s tweaking your sleep schedule, moving your body more, or unplugging, these basic bro hacks will have graduate you to an adult routine in no time. Have a try and tell us you’re not feeling like a big boy almost immediately.

1/8 Get Up Early This obviously means you'll be going to sleep earlier, too. But by waking up even 15 minutes earlier than usual, you'll stop having to rush around. There's a simple luxury to waking up with enough time to enjoy a cup of coffee before you get dressed. This is something grown men do. So grow and do it.

2/8 Get Off Social Media The reason you're so goddamn behind in everything is the little idiot box you're probably reading this on. Start to limit the time you spend on social media. Not only will disconnecting land you with more time to do the things you actually need to be doing, but it'll improve your mental health.

3/8 Exercise Working out to look and feel good is fine, but did you know that working out on a daily basis actually has other benefits? It turns out, exercise is the one thing successful people do every day. Now get off your ass and chase your dreams from a treadmill.

4/8 Meal Prep You don't need to meal prep like a Pintrest fiend. You can however, prepare a variety of things over the weekend so you can pull a quick meal together by the end of any given weekday. It's cheaper, better for your waistline, and will make you more efficient.



5/8 Listen You can save yourself a lot of time if you simply listen to the things people tell you. This might seem really obvious, but how many times have you had to redo something because you didn't pay attention? By listening, you not only are present, you have a chance to deal with things from the get go.

6/8 Clean As You Go There's something purely insane about waiting to clean everything all at once. Not only is it insane, it's impractical. The best way to improve your life and your routine is cleaning as you go. This means, when you finish that dish, clean it. When you take off your gym clothes, put them in the hamper. Not only will your life become more tidy in the process, you'll stop wasting two hours scrambling to clean up something that could have been handled already.

7/8 Deal With Shit Seriously. Putting off things just makes them worse. That parking ticket you just got, pay it. Waiting to deal with it is how you forget to pay it and end up owing even more money. Plus, this prevents you from feeling super overwhelmed overall and isn't that an achievement in and of itself?

8/8 Ask For Help Want to see your routine improve? Learn when to ask for help. Putting off asking for help is basically not dealing with things. And you know how we feel about dealing with things. Sometimes, involving someone with perspective you don't have will help you efficiently deal with your day-to-day problems.

What are some of the biggest changes you’ve made to your routine that changed your life for the better? Let us know in the comments!

