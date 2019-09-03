Sex and Cannabis: An Enthusiast’s Guide to Enjoying Just the Right Amount of Each Together

Even before cannabis began to be legalized, there were just some things about it that made life better. This includes, but is not limited to sex. The catch about getting stoned and getting it on is that you don’t want to get too high. Nothing is a bigger boner-killer than experiencing a marijuana-induced existential crisis. So instead of going off the deep end and ruining one of the best experiences of your life, here are some foolproof ways to mix sex and cannabis.

Photo: juhy13 (Getty Images)

Cannabis fit: 4 Ways Weed Is Helping Your Workout

1/6 Smoke A Joint If you're both avid marijuana smokers, mark the occasion by rolling a joint with Shine 24K Gold Rolling Papers. We also recommend rolling that mofo with an indica, which will tantalize you and your partner with a great body high. If you're not used to indica, just smoke less than usual so you don't pass out mid-thrust.

2/6 CBD It Up If you or your partner isn't terribly interested in getting stoned, we suggest adding CBD to your pre-sex ritual. CBD is non-psychoactive, which means you get all the effects of marijuana without feeling high. It eases stress and anxiety, which includes performance anxiety. And not only that, it can increase pleasure because it increases blood flow to tissues, which in turn increases sensitivity. So it's a perfect way to set the mood before cozying up with your partner.

3/6 Vaping Although many people love the smell of mota, it might not be the scent you're trying to give off before you're intimate with your partner. Vaping is an easy fix that helps you control your high pretty easily. Vapes like Dosist's Passion Pen are a great way to get into the mood with a formula created to heighten states of arousal. Consider this one girlfriend-tested and orgasm-approved.

4/6 Cannabis Lube If you want to take things to the next level in the bedroom, consider trying a cannabis lube like Foria's Awaken. Like the CBD tincture, it works to increase sensitivity so you and your partner can have a next-level sexual experience without feeling too high or sluggish to do the deed.



5/6 Don't Forget...Snacks If you will be getting high, it's likely you'll get the munchies. But when you mix sex and cannabis, you'll be starving. Make sure you have snacks on hand to satisfy the variety of post-coital cravings you'll be having.

6/6 Enjoy The Ride Most importantly, enjoy the experience of trying something new with your partner. Get high, vibe hard, and open yourself to a whole new sexual experience.

What tips do you have for using cannabis to chill out, establish intimacy, and enjoy your partner? Let us know in the comments!

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.