Nature’s High: 8 Drugs You Can Only Find In The Wild

Angel's Trumpet

What darkness lurks in grandma's garden? This beautiful flower has been known to deliver some hard-hitting, and even deadly, trips. A member of the Brugmansia genus, this poisonous plant is chock full of tropane alkaloids, which can cause serious hallucinations (as well as shut down vital organs). Whatever you do, don't chew this plant raw. If you're dumb enough to try it, dry out the leaves and smoke it. You'll trip for three days straight and everyone will hate you afterward. Hey, we all enjoy recreational activities as much as the next guy, but if you ruin Christmas again, there'll be hell to pay.