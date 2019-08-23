Living / Cannabis / Food & Drink
cbd

The Perfect CBD Cocktail For Keeping the Summer Dream Alive

by Mandatory Editors

The sun never sets with CBD. That’s why one citrusy sip from a refreshing CBD-infused, spicy Palmona mezcal cocktail will make an endless summer day not only more refreshing, but rejuvenating. Whereas most sugary cocktails will weigh you down and leave you groggy and foggy the next day, this perfect Paloma (with a kick) is all-natural and built to relax the nerves and lighten the heavy. We prefer a CBD like Feals with only trace amounts of THC (less than 0.3 percent) to make it a premium CBD experience so you can properly unwind and quiet your mind without the hangover. And if you need a little help putting your CBD mezcal cocktail together, we’ve got you covered below.

