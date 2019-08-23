The Perfect CBD Cocktail For Keeping the Summer Dream Alive

The sun never sets with CBD. That’s why one citrusy sip from a refreshing CBD-infused, spicy Palmona mezcal cocktail will make an endless summer day not only more refreshing, but rejuvenating. Whereas most sugary cocktails will weigh you down and leave you groggy and foggy the next day, this perfect Paloma (with a kick) is all-natural and built to relax the nerves and lighten the heavy. We prefer a CBD like Feals with only trace amounts of THC (less than 0.3 percent) to make it a premium CBD experience so you can properly unwind and quiet your mind without the hangover. And if you need a little help putting your CBD mezcal cocktail together, we’ve got you covered below.

1/6 Ingredients Feals Premium CBD Mezcal (we recommend Madre) 1-ounce fresh lime juice 2 ounces fresh grapefruit juice 2 ounces club soda 1 tablespoon simple syrup Sliced jalapeno Grapefruit wedge Agave

2/6 Slice And Juice Your Fruit Start by juicing your limes. Then cut fresh grapefruit into two halves and juice one of them. Don't let the other half go to waste, slice into wedges for garnish.

3/6 Shake Things Up Muddle the jalapeño into the bottom of a cocktail shaker. Add mezcal, fresh-squeezed lime juice, grapefruit juice and agave (to your liking). Shake for 30 seconds, then pour into a chilled martini glass, top with the soda water.

4/6 Add Premium CBD When it comes to adding CBD, the Feals 2400mg gives you the best cocktail experience. We recommend starting with a few drops added to the top of your Paloma (you're going to love this!)



5/6 Add Garnish & Enjoy Garnish the rim of your glass with the grapefruit wedge, maybe toss in extra jalapeño for extra spice. Then find a cozy chair and prepare for the euphoric effects of a spicy CBD Paloma mezcal done right (on an endless summer day).

6/6 Next up, try the CBD Michelada! With CBD, Calidad beer and a bit of spice, you can never go wrong.

All photos courtesy of Feals

How does this modern twist on the Paloma sound to you? Let us know if you’ll be ditching booze to increase your zen with Feals CBD!