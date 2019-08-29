Abracadabra! 7 Magical Tricks to Reading a Woman’s Mind

Men aren’t mind readers, but they sure as hell wish they were (or so they think). Then they wouldn’t have to spend so much time trying to crack the code that is the madness of the female analytical mind. Or at the very least, they’d understand why woman seem to always be cold (or hungry). Today, we plan to regal you with the secrets of the sisterhood so you can read a woman’s mind forevermore, or if nothing else, learn a little more about the fairer sex. Even though there’s nothing fair about sex these days.

1/7 Stalk Their Social Media Nothing says, "I am unlocking the mystery of your soul," like perusing someone's social media profiles. If you can't read a woman's mind by synthesizing the data you collect from her social media, will you ever?

2/7 Map It Out Understanding women is hard. As is keeping track of all the things they're constantly talking about. Create a serial killer map of all the things you've ever heard women talk about. Follow the clues and find the treasure you seek.

3/7 Consult The Tarot Women love tarot. The cards will have the answer, unlike you, a person who spends time with women and somehow still has no idea how they work.

4/7 Ask Her Friends While this may work, we do not suggest doing this unless it's an emergency. Her friends will report back to her that you basically are an idiot.



5/7 Google It It's stunning to consider, but simply Googling what women want will land you closer to the truth. Mostly because it will tell you to listen to her wants and needs. (Duh.)

6/7 Get To The Point And Ask When all else fails, simply give up and ask.

7/7 Listen To Women This might sound crazy, but if you start out by listening to women, you'll have the answers you seek. Each woman is a separate mystery and the things she talks about are the key to unlocking *gasp* what she wants.

When it comes to getting a feel for what’s happening inside a woman’s head, what’s your tactic? Let us know in the comments!

