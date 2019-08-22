RANKED! The Right Rye Whiskeys For Your Old-Fashioned

There are few cocktails more classic than the Old-Fashioned. Consisting of rye (or bourbon), Angostura bitters, sugar, and a splash of water, this mixed drink is as simple as it is delicious. Tracing its genesis to the late 1800s, the drink has only gained in popularity in recent years as bartenders and drinkers have embraced classic cocktails. While it can be made with either rye or bourbon, we prefer the spicier rye version. The added peppery kick works perfectly with the aromatic bitters and sweet sugar. That’s why we decided to rank our favorite rye whiskeys for mixing into an Old-Fashioned. Check out our list and make like a fancy gentleman (or gentlewoman) and mix one up yourself.

Photo: Mpak ART studio | Ilarion Ananiev (Getty Images)

1/6 6. Old Overholt Rye Old Overholt is great for two reasons: it’s cheap and it’s good. That’s the makings of a perfect rye whiskey in our opinion. It’s a great combination of light and spicy. Photo: Old Overholt

2/6 5. Rittenhouse Rye One of the most well-known rye brands, Rittenhouse is made up of only 51 percent rye. The result is sweeter and less spicy than most rye whiskeys on the market. Photo: Rittenhouse

3/6 4. Redemption Rye Redemption Rye is the rye-lover's whiskey as it’s made up of 95 percent rye. The result is a smooth, rich rye whiskey with hints of floral sweetness and a pleasing kick of peppery rye. Photo: Redemption

4/6 3. Russell's Reserve Kentucky Straight Rye Russell’s Reserve is well known for its bourbon, but you’d be remiss if you skipped its rye whiskey. This 90-proof offering is smooth and rich with hints of vanilla and honey and a subtle peppery backbone. Photo: Russell’s Reserve



5/6 2. Templeton Rye Originally made in Templeton, Iowa, Templeton Rye’s flagship offering is aged for four years (they also have six-year and barrel-aged offerings). It’s known for its well-rounded combination of smooth and spicy flavors. Photo: Templeton

6/6 1. WhistlePig Straight Rye In the last few years, Vermont’s WhistlePig has really made a name for itself in the rye game. Its 10-year-old straight rye whiskey is full of pepper and winter spices like cloves and allspice with just the right amount of sweetness. Photo: WhistlePig

