17 Spectacular Fall Things You Absolutely Must Do This Autumn

Fall is finally here. After a scorcher of a summer, we’re looking forward to crisp breezes, bundling up, and eating all the autumnal foods we love — and love to hate (here’s looking at you, pumpkin spice). Because fall goes so fast, you’ll only have so much time to pack in all the essential activities. We’ve done the grunt work for you by compiling a list of the spectacular fall things you absolutely must do this autumn. Get your calendar out and start planning your best fall ever!

1/17 Drink all the pumpkin beer. Of all the pumpkin-flavored food and drink ideas, this might be one of the better ones.

2/17 Carve a pumpkin. Take out your rage (or your suppressed creativity, you pick) on a pumpkin and turn it into something sinister and/or beautiful. Related: How To Carve A Pumpkin Like A Genius Renaissance Artist

3/17 Get lost in a corn maze. Hopefully you enjoy being alone and disoriented in a strange place. If not, expect an anxiety attack. Whatever you do, stay away from the children!

4/17 Get scared shitless at a haunted house. You can only feel fear this fierce once a year. It's like being in a horror movie IRL.



5/17 Go apple picking and eat 'em till you burst. Autumn is apple season, and it's the best time to taste how apple varieties differ. (If you think they're all the same, you clearly haven't eaten enough apples.) They don't get any fresher than picking them from the tree yourself. Don't forget to nab a piece of pie -- or a whole pie, who are we to judge -- before departing the orchard. Related: Apples Ranked From Best to Worst

6/17 Buy school supplies. All the cool school paraphernalia is available right now. Once school starts, you'll be stuck with boring, adult office supplies. Go get that Grumpy Cat folder, quick!

7/17 Stock up (and binge) on Halloween candy. Halloween candy has been on store shelves since mid-August. Start stockpiling now before all the good stuff is gone! Trick-or-treating is a state of mind, not a one-day activity, after all. Related: 10 Kinds Of Halloween Candy That'll Make Trick-Or-Treaters Hate You

8/17 Find your perfect Halloween costume. Technically, thanks to the internet, you can shop for your Halloween costume year-round. But if you buy it months ahead of time, how will you know what's trending come Halloween? Fall is the perfect time to nail down how you're going to blow everyone else away at the costume contest.



9/17 Host a bonfire. Tell scary stories, sing stupid songs, and roast some marshmallows around a massive bonfire in the brisk night air.

10/17 Go on a hayride. Because who doesn't like huffing diesel fumes while 1,000 pieces of straw poke you in the butt?

11/17 Tailgate. Football is back! Gather your bros and cheer on your team properly.

12/17 Celebrate Oktoberfest. Just another excuse to drink beer, but in lederhosen.



13/17 Bake pumpkin bread. We dare you not to eat the whole loaf in one sitting.

14/17 Jump in a giant leaf pile. Obviously.

15/17 Put hoodies back in rotation. We've missed you, hoodies. You're warm, soft, and send an antisocial message like no other clothing item can.

16/17 Bury yourself in blankets. This is what cold weather is for.



17/17 Admire the harvest moon. This orange-hued moon is huge and quite the sight to behold. Kindly give the sky a moment of your time (and maybe an "ooh" or "aah" or two).

