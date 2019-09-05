Afterglow Activities: The 11 Best Things To Do Immediately After Great Sex

The worst thing about great sex is that it has to end. After luxuriating in the afterglow, you’ll find yourself looking at your partner and wondering, “What next?” Whether you don’t know how to kick your partner out politely, genuinely want to get to know them better, or need to kill some time until you’re ready to hit it again, you can’t just lie there. (Well, you could, but you’ll probably get bored.) We’ve rounded up the 11 best things to do immediately after great sex so both you and your partner leave the bedroom satisfied. Write ’em down and keep the list in your bedside drawer because a failure to plan is a plan to fail.

1/11 Drink water (or whatever). Great sex really takes it out of you. It's basically a workout if you were giving it your best effort. Make sure you hydrate, with water or whatever other beverage strikes your fancy.

2/11 Go out to eat. Sure, you could eat takeout in bed, but it's so much fun to go out after a sweaty sex session with your just-been-fucked hair and wrinkled clothes and eat with abandon in public. Only you two know how naughty you were a mere 30 minutes ago.

3/11 Take a shower together. Besides being a sexy opportunity to experience your partner's body in a new way, taking a shower is important for hygiene. Sex is messy, and there are fluids you might not want sticking around on your skin for too long. Get clean now so you can get down and dirty again later.

4/11 Pillow talk. Post-sex conversation is as intimate as it gets. If you have any burning questions, now's the time to ask. Or just be quiet and wait for them to divulge all their secrets. This is prime bonding time.



5/11 Go to sleep. This really is the best thing to do after sex because you avoid any awkwardness, unintended confessions, or embarrassing noises (besides snoring).

6/11 Play a board game. Hopefully you both "won" at sex, so now you can get your competition on and see who's the biggest loser at an old-fashioned board game. This just might serve as foreplay for round two.

7/11 Watch a movie. Sometimes you chill before you Netflix. But that doesn't mean you should skip streaming a good movie. Choosing something to watch together is a great way to get to know someone -- and, let's be honest, neither of you really wants to get dressed again right now.

8/11 Check social media. You've been offline for however long it took to do the deed. Who knows what's happened in the world during that time? Grab your phone and kill that FOMO.



9/11 Go for a power walk. Some people feel energized after sex. If this is you (or your partner) why not take advantage of the adrenaline surging through your veins and get some exercise? Power walking is the perfect choice because it get the endorphins going but won't exhaust you.

10/11 Go again. If it was good the first time, the second will be even better, right? You're warmed up now. You might as well.

11/11 High five. Salute one another for a job well done. We're kidding. We're totally kidding. Don't ever do this. Please.

