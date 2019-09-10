Living / Food & Drink
fall beverages

RANKED! The 10 Best G-Rated Fall Drinks

by Ken Franklin

Damn. Summer made us thirsty. But what are the best autumn beverages to quench our lingering thirst during that special time of year when the days grow shorter, the temperatures begin to drop, and our bodies rebel against the business-as-usual chains clamped around the free-spirited shapes of summer? We’ve ranked the best and most coveted seasonal drinks to help sweep away the autumnal blues with the lap of a tongue.

Photo: MilanEXPO (Getty Images)

Suck on this: RANKED! The Worst Beers Of All Time

Get it before it melts: RANKED! The Weirdest Ice Cream Flavors On Earth

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.