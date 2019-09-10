RANKED! The 10 Best G-Rated Fall Drinks

1. Apple Cider

Nothing screams "end of summer" like apple cider. Hot or cold, it flows like a river when the harvest comes. You will likely be offered it several times in the next few months (and turn it down every single time) because this ubiquitous fall drink is not really that good. But Big Apple Cider still carries a lot of weight in this town and threatened us with a lifetime supply if we didn't give them first place. And there you have it.