The Gamer

We all have at least one friend (maybe you are that friend) who got their hands on an Oculus Rift headset. The gamer is the impressively calculated person who mobs at Fortnite and PUBG, button smashing with the best of them. When VR first became domesticated, everyone wanted to go over to their gamer friend's house and test out the new gear. It was a blast. People stumbled around and got way more into it than they expected. Now, your gamer friend is just down in his basement alone, breaking Superhot records, wondering where everyone went.