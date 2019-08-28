Living / Sex and Relationships
one-night stand

12 Clever Ways to Make Your One-Night Stand GTFO

by Erica Rivera

So you had yourself a one-night stand and now it’s the morning after. You’re feeling deliciously spent and satisfied…and you really wish the person sharing your bed would leave. How do you encourage them to GTFO? We have a few ideas that range from kind to crazy. How extreme you have to be in your eviction notice is up to you. Next time, considering smashing at their place so you can decide when the post-coital awkwardness ends. Good luck, you sexual disruptor.

Cover Photo: Zero Creatives (Getty Images)

Be afraid, be very afraid: 10 Dating Red Flags You Might Find in Their Place (That Say Get the Hell Out)

Pillow talk: 11 Lines You Should Never Use After Sex (Or Ever!)

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.