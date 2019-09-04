Prepping the Oven: 8 Things You Should Be Doing Before the Clothes Come Off

In his anthem “I Want Your Sex,” the great George Michael once said, “Sex is natural, sex is good. Not everybody does it, but everybody should.” And he’s right, you should be doing it because sex is great, but there’s stuff that comes before sex, the things you do while your clothes are still on that solidify a safe, sensual experience for both yourself and your partner (or partners, if you’re lucky enough to have more than one lover). So before you strip down and do the deed, you’ll want to prime things with these foreplay tips.

Photo: fizkes (Getty Images)

1/8 Get Your Mind Right A sex machine like you knows the pre-game is mostly mental.

2/8 Prepare Your Vessel No one wants to have sex with someone who smells like a foot. Wash your body, groom your pubes, and apply lotions and creams. You want to look, smell, and feel as good as possible.

3/8 Turn On The Charm Start each meeting out like it's your first time playing the game of seduction. Nothing is less sexy than a partner that puts in no effort and then expects some ass.

4/8 Obtain Prophylactics That's condoms for those of you who skipped 10th grade vocab. And yes, you should have them on hand even if sex hasn't been discussed. Do like a Boy Scout and always be prepared.



5/8 Freshen Up Even though your body is ready, you want to get secondary ready with a breath mint or mouthwash. Why ruin a good thing with bad breath?

6/8 Practice Your Moves Whatever your go-to moves are, be ready to use them. Especially if any of them are the floor roll Channing Tatum does. That's impressive.

7/8 Ask For Consent Yes. Ask your partner if they're interested in being intimate. Ask them each time and gauge their reply. Respect is always sexy.

8/8 Be Grateful While we do not suggest screaming "Goal!", it's important to show your enthusiasm. Tell your partner you're happy to spend time with them. Make them feel important and appreciated outside of the sexual component so there can be another sexual component to look forward to in the future.

It could be worse: 10 Terrible Movie Relationships to Make You Feel Better About Your Own Mess

What are your go-to moves for setting the mood? Which of ours would you incorporate into your repertoire? Let us know in the comments!

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.