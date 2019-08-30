10 Mind-Blowing Reasons Why Hotel Sex Is The Best Sex

Sex is almost always good, but it’s at its best in a hotel. The privacy, the anonymity, and the luxuriousness of a rented room translate into heightened arousal and a willingness to indulge in special pleasures. While this might be an expensive way to get laid, one night is all you’ll need to be convinced that it’s worth it. Why is hotel sex so mind-blowing? Here are 10 reasons why. Call your partner, pack your bags, and get some.

Cover Photo: PavlovskiJenya (Getty Images)

1/10 You're less inhibited. When you're at a hotel, you don't have to be you. You can be someone completely new. Someone who has sex in hotels. Maybe even with strangers. Someone who does everything on the menu. Someone with no hang-ups. You can be as uninhibited as you want to be.

2/10 The sheets are luxurious. There's no comparing a hotel's lush, high thread count sheets with the sad, stained, scratchy ones you have at home. Nice sheets beget naked bodies. It's just the way it is.

3/10 You can be loud. If there are people in the rooms adjacent to yours, hopefully they're getting it on, too, and won't mind your raucous sex fest. If they do hear you and get miffed, rest assured you never have to see them again. So get loud. Go wild. You can have quiet, roommate-respectful sex once you're back at home.

4/10 You can make a mess. In a hotel room, you don't have to worry about body fluids on the sheets, leaving crumbs on the bedspread, or doing dishes. Nobody cares if you spill your drink on the carpet or smear lipstick on the mirror. We don't advocate trashing a hotel room or leaving unpleasant surprises for housekeeping, but definitely let yourself forget about cleanliness during your stay.



5/10 There are no distractions. No neighbors pestering you. No Amazon packages to sign for. No barking dogs. In a hotel room, you have the luxury of focusing your full attention on sex, and the pleasure you'll experience will be off the charts because of it.

6/10 There are no memories. Bedrooms can be rife with reminders of lovers past. A hotel room is a clean slate on which you can write a whole new erotic story in the book of your sex life.

7/10 The shower inspires you to experiment. Hotel design can be outstanding, and this extends to the bathrooms, which often include large showers with superior water pressure that are perfect for sexy time. Related: 7 Simple Moves For Making Shower Sex Work For Both Of You (For A Change)

8/10 It just feels naughty. Hotel rooms are like cocoons of sexiness. The bed is the centerpiece, so there's no question what you're there for. Everything you really need -- alcohol, food, a shower -- is within reach. And if you're lucky, you have big windows and even a balcony for some exhibitionist lovin'.



9/10 You don't have to make breakfast the morning after. Room service is a godsend. It's best the morning after a long night of enthusiastic sex when you're both famished but neither of you has the energy to cook. Get your pancakes on and give it another go before you have to check out.

10/10 You can disappear without a trace afterwards. You were never here. This never happened. What happened in the hotel room stays not in the hotel room but in your memory. (Assuming you weren't so drunk you don't remember it.) Long live hotel sex!

