RANKED! The Tastiest Movie Theater Snacks You Can Treat Yourself to

Going to the movie theater to see a new film is a treat in and of itself. But you can’t see a movie without snacks in hand. Not just any snack will do, either. When you approach that concessions stand, you better have a plan, because the line behind you will be long and you can only stomach so much salt, sugar, and fat in one sitting. You have to be selective on this dietary splurge. We’ve done the hard work for you by ranking the tastiest movie theater snacks. Cue the best cinematic and edible experiences of your life.

1/13 13. Raisinets Who goes to the movies to eat fruit? Some people, apparently, or Raisinets wouldn't be a thing. These chocolate-covered raisin treats are chewy and messy and apt to fall into your lap, where they'll promptly melt and make everyone think you shat yourself. Have some self-respect and skip 'em.

2/13 12. Junior Mints These waxy little pellets are good for one thing and one thing only: keeping your breath fresh while at the movies with someone you hope to make out with at some point. If you're alone, don't bother.

3/13 11. Skittles Skittles look enticing, but the reality is that they're way too sweet, get stuck in a hard mass on your teeth, and contain insane amounts of food coloring. You'll be on such a sugar high after eating a bag of these that you won't even be able to sit still for the whole movie.

4/13 10. Whoppers Whoppers aren't the worst movie theater candy, but they chocolate is so mediocre and the filling is so airy that you could easily finish a box and still be hankering for yet another chocolate treat. We'd bet anything they designed them this way.



5/13 9. Milk Duds Milk Duds are a slight upgrade from Whoppers because instead of air, you bite into creamy caramel. We say if you're going to get these, get them a la Homer Simpson: drenched in butter.

6/13 8. Mike & Ike If fruity jelly bean-esque chews are your jam, Mike & Ike will satisfy. The brand's variety of flavors (currently clocking in at 10) ensures your taste buds will never get bored.

7/13 7. Twizzlers People don't buy Twizzlers for the taste so much as to have something to do with their mouths during a movie. A package of these cherry- or strawberry-flavored ropes will surely have you twirling and chewing until the closing credits.

8/13 6. Gummy Bears Gummy bears are the fun, poppable gelatin treat that never get old. While quality varies depending on the brand, most movie theaters stock the good stuff, so you'll be happily gobbling up those bears until they're gone. Our only complaint about them is that the packages aren't bottomless.



9/13 5. Peanut M&Ms There's something about going to the movies that demands you ask for peanut M&M's rather than plain. Maybe you need a little protein to tide you over during that three-hour epic. Or maybe it's just fun to crunch the nuts between your teeth when you're supposed to be quiet. They definitely don't melt in your hands as quickly as the nut-free version. Whatever it is, peanut M&M's are a solid go-to for movie theater snacking.

10/13 4. Butterfinger Butterfinger, the iconic crispy peanut butter and chocolate bar, just got more convenient for movie theater eaters with its new Butterfinger Bites. A box will last you well into the movie if you let them dissolve on your tongue before you bite down. When you're done, you can pick all the little Butterfinger bits off your shirt and eat those, too. Hmm...Butterfinger.

11/13 3. Sour Patch Kids Sour snacks like Sour Patch Kids slow you down, ensuring a steady sugar rush throughout your film. They also have a built-in speed bump with the sweet and sour granules on the surface of the gummies; eat too fast and the roof of your mouth will get painfully sore. Suck, don't chew, these timeless candies.

12/13 2. Reese’s Pieces Peanut butter and chocolate go together like E.T. and "phone home." Reese's Pieces are by far the best movie candy. They're crunchy, yet creamy; sweet, but not too sweet. You could eat a pound of these babies before you even felt a twinge of a stomachache. Buy 'em in bulk and sneak 'em in under your shirt. You won't regret it.



13/13 1. Popcorn There's a reason we instantly think "popcorn" when we think about going to the movies. It's been served to movie lovers in theaters for almost 100 years. The salty aroma, the buttery sheen, the sensation of grabbing fistfuls of the warm snack and shoving it in your mouth -- popcorn just can't be beat. Supersize it, savor it, and save a few kernels to throw at your friends.

