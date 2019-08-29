Living / Life Hacks / Sex and Relationships
dick pics

9 Classy Dick Pic Alternatives to Show Her How Much You Care

by Mandatory Editors

Your intentions when sending a dick pic are honorable, at best. You want her to know that she turns you on, but there are better ways to express that sentiment that don’t involve interrupting her work meeting with a shot of your erect meat statue. We know you think your manhood is the greatest thing on Earth, and while she may love and appreciate what it can do, it’s not exactly what we would call photogenic. And it’s not just you, dick pics are the smartphone equivalent of flashing an unsuspecting woman in public. You wouldn’t do that, would you? Oh, you would? OK. Well, looking the dick-pic alternatives below for some more original ideas.

Cover Photo: Orbon Alija (Getty Images)

