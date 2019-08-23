7 Secret Sex Tricks That’ll Make Her Come Multiple Times

If you’re only giving your girlfriend one orgasm per sex session, you’re shortchanging her. Studies have shown that around 15 percent of women report having multiple orgasms, but we suspect many more are capable of experiencing this delicious gift from nature. All it takes is a little knowledge and some effort on your part to get past the one orgasm standard and truly blow her mind again and again. Because if one is good, more is better. Here are seven secret sex tricks that’ll make her come multiple times. If only she could return the favor. Sigh.

1/7 Get her hot and ready. Focus on foreplay. If she’s turned on, wet, and receptive, she'll be more likely to climax multiple times.

2/7 Get the first one out of the way. It sounds obvious, but before she can have multiple orgasms, she has to have that first orgasm. The first one is the hardest to achieve; once it’s out of the way, the subsequent orgasms should come much more quickly and maybe even more intensely.

3/7 Take a break. Women have refractory periods, too, though they’re much shorter than the ones men have. After an orgasm, she may need a minute or two of lighter stimulation or no stimulation at all until her body resets. Then, you can start the slow build of arousal again.

4/7 Breathe. People often hold their breath during sex and don’t even realize it. A few deep in-and-outs (not that kind) might be all she needs to bring her back to the moment…and to orgasm.



5/7 Change it up. Some women can only come during oral sex. Others need to be on top during vaginal intercourse. Some swear by reverse cowgirl. Using a vibrator or another sex toy may also do the trick. You won’t know what works for her unless you experiment and hit it from every angle.

6/7 Do it during her period. Extra lubrication and increased sensitivity during her time of the month mean that period sex might be your best chance to give her multiples. Be not afraid! Related: Deep Dive: Why You Should Be Into Having Sex During Her 'One Week'

7/7 Don’t fixate on the numbers. If you can give her multiples, great. But don’t let a numeric goal interfere with the enjoyment of the act. And whatever you do, don’t announce each orgasm like a scorekeeper at a professional sports game. She knows how many times she came. And she'll never forget that you were the one who got her there.

