7 Gourmet Weed Recipes To Get Your Dinner Guests Lifted

It’s official. Edibles have taken America by storm. And not just our long-haired uncle’s half-baked magic brownies and gummy bears. We’re talking culinary level, artisanal-minded doses of delicious fun that combine the best of weed and food. From San Francisco to New York, the new generation of chefs is bringing euphoria to the masses one dish at a time. And now you can, too. The key to any great cannabis-laced repast starts with the infusion (mainly butter or oil) and the dosage (start small and work your way up). With the aid of these two principles, weed is quickly earning its place alongside such bread-breaking staples as vino, cocktails, and beer. Whether you’re new to the high table or an old hand (with a green thumb) for culinary cannabis, this seven-course meal will knock you (and your dinner guest’s) socks off.

1/8 Texas Mule Start off the evening right with a cannabis-infused cocktail (boom). The Texas mule is a twist on the classic that's refreshing and gorgeous anytime of year. Infuse lightly for full-course meals, as the high will compound with each new dish.

2/8 Lightly Dressed Arugula Salad Healthy, light, and deceptively tasty, this arugula salad is not only a zesty twist on traditional salads, it's a great way to start the evening. Key ingredient: olive oil.

3/8 Lobster Bisque Getting your dinner guests elevated and focused on the food at hand is easy when you bust out dishes like rich and creamy lobster bisque. This is where your magic butter is really going to shine, greasing the wheel on the caravan of earthly delights. Undeniably yummy, grounding, and comforting, this dish will anchor everyone who is gathered around the table firmly in the moment.

4/8 Fresh Arrabbiata Pasta There's nothing quite like a home-cooked pasta made with love and THC. Use your special olive oil concoction to finish off your fiery tomato sauce. Be sure to only use San Marzano tomatoes in your arrabbiata (or cheat and buy a pre-made imported jar). Finish off with sharp Parmesan and fresh basil for a heartwarming main course everyone can enjoy. Check out this recipe here and add fresh chopped olives for a little something extra.



5/8 After-Dinner Tea An elegant and classic digestif with just the right amount of pick-me-up, tea is the perfect thing to reset the palate and recharge a coma-laden dinner party. Now is the time to blow everyone's mind and bring out your weed-infused sugar. If you aren't much of a Heisenberg type, a simplified way of making weed sugar is to drop THC tincture onto a sugar cube and let sit overnight. Sweet.

6/8 Flourless Chocolate Cake Who wants dessert? Cap the night off with a euphoric and guilt-free treat (unless you consider loads of sugar and butter guilty). This French-style chocolate cake recipe will tickle your brain with the power of dark cocoa, and leave everyone closing their eyes in Zen-like chants of "yum." To put your green spin on it, you can either use cannabutter, weed sugar, THC-infused milk (for the whipped cream), or any combination therein. Now that you've successfully navigated an entire meal, chances are the canna-artist in you is starting to emerge.

7/8 Pancakes After such an amazing display of culinary prowess, one or more guests are bound to stay the night (they may have been too high to find their phone). Follow up the next morning with a simple offering of flapjacks, topped with cannabutter and real maple syrup. Because you slaved over dinner last night, you probably want the easiest possible experience for your morning. Birch Benders sells an awesome ready-made mix you can simply add water to for plump, flavorful pancakes ready in minutes. Dig in. It's going to be another beautiful day.

