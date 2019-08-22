11 Honest Reasons She’s Not Going Down On You

Oral sex is one of the most desired dirty deeds in existence. Most men want it, but not as many women want to give it. If you’re not getting blow jobs on the regular, you’re probably bummed and a little confused. Her fellatio refusal isn’t always personal. But sometimes it is. One way to find out would be to talk to her. If that’s too intimidating, no worries. We asked the ladies what’s up when they won’t go down on guys so you don’t have to. These are the 11 honest reasons why.

Cover Photo: KatarzynaBialasiewicz (Getty Images)

1/11 You don't go down on her. Tit for tat, man. You want it? You have to give it.

2/11 You're pressuring her. You'll get the best head when she feels like it's her choice to give it to you. If there's too much pressure or constant cajoling, going down on you will feel like a chore to her and nobody volunteers to do those.

3/11 She doesn't know what she's doing. It's not like they teach BJ technique in sex ed. Women have to learn as they go, and every guy likes something different. If you're not giving her enough gentle guidance and praise about her blow job abilities, she might think she's not good at it. So, instead of risking failure, so she'll avoid the deed altogether.

4/11 You smell. Try to incorporate showering as foreplay to ward off that stanky penis scent. Related: 7 Simple Moves For Making Shower Sex Work For Both Of You (For A Change)



5/11 You need to manscape. Pubes are the last thing she wants in her mouth. At the very least, trim the area; and if you really want her to put in time down there, remove as much hair as possible.

6/11 She has a strong gag reflex. What would you rather have: no head or head that ends with her vomiting? (Don't answer that.)

7/11 Your jizz tastes gross. It only takes one sour load to turn your lady off forever.

8/11 Your splooge surprised her once. Some women like pearl necklaces and facials; others feel offended that you would even think of shooting off all over her pristine hair and makeup. If you've ever fired without warning, trust us, she never forgot about it and she's not going to put herself in that situation again.



9/11 You take too long. Blow jobs are rough on the jaw, so efficiency is much appreciated. If you're not going to come quickly, give her the requisite tap on the head and finish the old-fashioned way.

10/11 It hurts. The mouth and throat are very delicate areas. Jamming a penis in there isn't only unpleasant, it can be downright painful sometimes. This is especially true if you are well-endowed.

11/11 She just doesn't like it. Oral sex is an acquired taste. And some women never acquire it. Don't judge. Don't berate. Don't force anything. Accept it and find other ways to pleasure one another. (Or find a new girlfriend.)

