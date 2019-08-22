Living / Sex and Relationships
going down oral sex

11 Honest Reasons She’s Not Going Down On You

by Mandatory Editors

Oral sex is one of the most desired dirty deeds in existence. Most men want it, but not as many women want to give it. If you’re not getting blow jobs on the regular, you’re probably bummed and a little confused. Her fellatio refusal isn’t always personal. But sometimes it is. One way to find out would be to talk to her. If that’s too intimidating, no worries. We asked the ladies what’s up when they won’t go down on guys so you don’t have to. These are the 11 honest reasons why.

Cover Photo: KatarzynaBialasiewicz (Getty Images)

Deep dive: Why You Should Be Into Having Sex During Her ‘One Week’

Learn a thing or two: 12 Kinds of Women Who Could School You on Sex

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.